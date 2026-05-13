Boy beaten up for plucking lemons in Bihar's Nalanda dies

09:27

A teenage boy died on Tuesday after allegedly being beaten by an elderly man for plucking lemons from a tree in Bihar's Nalanda district, police said.



The incident occurred at Sakrawa village in the district.



"According to villagers, the incident occurred after the boy plucked lemons from the tree of the accused. We are investigating the matter to find out the exact cause behind the incident," Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said.



The body of the teenage boy has been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the district magistrate and other senior officials have inspected the spot.



"There was some resistance from irate villagers when police reached the spot. We had to use mild force because the situation had started deteriorating, but things are under control now," Soni said.



"We will ensure the harshest possible punishment for the culprit after proper investigation," he added. PTI