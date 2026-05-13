85.20% pass percentage in CBSE Class XII results announced

14:35

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Class XII examination for 2026. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, a decline of 3.9 % compare to last year.



A total of 18,57,517 students registered for the examinations this year. Girls have once again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.86%, compared to 82.13% for boys. Transgender students achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, according to CBSE



While the board does not release a traditional merit list to avoid unhealthy competition, 5.32% of students (94,028 candidates) scored 90% and above, while 0.97% (17,113 candidates) scored 95% and above.



Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. In the national capital, the Delhi West region recorded a 92.34% pass rate, while Delhi East stood at 91.73%. -- ANI