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85.20% pass percentage in CBSE Class XII results announced

Wed, 13 May 2026
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Class XII examination for 2026. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, a decline of 3.9 % compare to last year.

A total of 18,57,517 students registered for the examinations this year. Girls have once again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.86%, compared to 82.13% for boys. Transgender students achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, according to CBSE

While the board does not release a traditional merit list to avoid unhealthy competition, 5.32% of students (94,028 candidates) scored 90% and above, while 0.97% (17,113 candidates) scored 95% and above.

Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. In the national capital, the Delhi West region recorded a 92.34% pass rate, while Delhi East stood at 91.73%. -- ANI

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