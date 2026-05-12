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WB CM arrives in Guwahati

Tue, 12 May 2026
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari arrives in Guwahati to attend the oath ceremony of the new Assam government. Adhikari says, "I pay obesienace to Maa Kamakhya. I congratulate the people of Assam. Not just Assam, in grand victory of BJP in West Bengal, the BJP workers from Assam also cooperated a lot. Odisha, Bihar Assam, Sikkim will work together for development of the North East. Himanta ji is my elder brother and we have very good relations. I learn a lot from by looking at the way he works. He is a very down to earth person."

"Since BJP has come to power in Asaam and Tripura, the problem of infiltrators has ended. Bengal had a govt which did not even allot land to the BSF. The steps taken by Assam regarding infiltrators will also be taken in West Bengal."

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