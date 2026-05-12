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Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops across TN

Tue, 12 May 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets across the state.

Considering the welfare of the public in mind, Vijay issued orders to shut down the retail liquor outlets. Accordingly, 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 outlets near bus stands will be closed within the next two weeks, an official release said.

There has been widespread demand, especially from women and a few political parties in the state, that all the liquor shops in the state should be closed.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the state. PTI

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