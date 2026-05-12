US Envoy Sergio Gor attends Assam CM's swearing-in ceremony

14:12

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took the helm of the state for the second term after a landslide victory in the recently concluded state assembly polls.



In a post on X, Ambassador Gor expressed confidence in expanding commercial cooperation between the United States and Assam, which, according to him, will create many "win-win scenarios" for both countries.



"Honored to have been invited to Guwahati today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The United States and Assam have many commercial ties, and with the CM's leadership, we will identify many more win-win scenarios for both of our nations!" the US envoy stated in his post.