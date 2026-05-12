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US Envoy Sergio Gor attends Assam CM's swearing-in ceremony

Tue, 12 May 2026
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took the helm of the state for the second term after a landslide victory in the recently concluded state assembly polls.

In a post on X, Ambassador Gor expressed confidence in expanding commercial cooperation between the United States and Assam, which, according to him, will create many "win-win scenarios" for both countries.

"Honored to have been invited to Guwahati today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The United States and Assam have many commercial ties, and with the CM's leadership, we will identify many more win-win scenarios for both of our nations!" the US envoy stated in his post.

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