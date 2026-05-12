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UAE carried out covert strikes on Iran: WSJ

Tue, 12 May 2026
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Despite rejecting any military involvement during the recent conflict in West Asia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly carried out covert strikes on Iran, marking a significant escalation in the Gulf monarchy's role in the war, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the WSJ report, the UAE conducted attacks, including a strike on a refinery located on Iran's Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, in early April, around the same time US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire following a five-week military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the strike triggered a major fire at the refinery and disrupted much of its operational capacity for several months.

Iran had at the time described the incident as an enemy attack and subsequently launched missile and drone strikes against the UAE and Kuwait in retaliation.

The WSJ report stated that while the UAE has not publicly acknowledged carrying out the strikes, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed to previous statements asserting the country's right to respond, including militarily, to hostile acts.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the allegations, while the White House did not directly address questions regarding the UAE's involvement.

However, according to the WSJ, the White House stated that Trump retained "every option at his disposal" and that the United States maintained "maximum leverage" over Iran.

The Gulf states had initially said they would not allow their airspace or military bases to be used for attacks against Iran.

However, after the conflict intensified, Iran launched extensive missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf population centres, airports and energy infrastructure in an effort to raise the economic and political costs of the war.

According to the report, the UAE was one of the primary targets of Iranian retaliation, with more than 2,800 missiles and drones reportedly directed at the country during the conflict.

The attacks have significantly impacted the UAE's aviation, tourism and real estate sectors, while also triggering layoffs and furloughs, WSJ reported, citing officials.

Abu Dhabi's strategic outlook toward Iran had shifted sharply, with Emirati officials increasingly viewing Tehran as a destabilising force threatening the country's economic and social model, the WSJ reported. -- ANI

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