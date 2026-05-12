TVK govt effects first reshuffle of senior IAS officers

21:56

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay/File image

The Vijay-led TVK government on Tuesday effected the first reshuffle of senior bureaucrats, posting N Muruganandam, as additional chief secretary/commissioner of revenue administration and disaster management.

Senior IAS officer P Amudha was holding additional charge of the department.

M A Siddique, MD, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to government, Finance department, vice T Udhayachandran.

S Swarna, State Project Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), has been posted as Principal Secretary to government, tourism, culture and religious dndowments department replacing K Manivasan, holding additional charge, as per an order signed by chief secretary M Sai Kumar.

The services of K Nanthakumar, registrar of cooperative societies, have been placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), for appointment as its managing director vice T Christuraj, the order said. -- PTI