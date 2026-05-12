Trump in Beijing tomorrow for talks with Xi on Iran war

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US President Donald Trump will arrive in China on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a host of global issues, the Gulf war and the trade deal pending over tariffs and rare-earth minerals.



There is a great deal of interest and speculation about the likely spectacle China will put up to receive Trump on his second visit in nine years to clinch a trade deal to end the frictions over tariffs that affected its over $525 billion exports to the US.



Trump, who would be accompanied by top CEOs, was the last US president to visit China in 2017, during his first term.



President Trump would arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening and attend a welcome ceremony and a bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday, US Principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said on Sunday.



The two leaders will meet again on Friday for a bilateral tea and working lunch, she said, adding that the US planned to host the Chinese leader for a reciprocal visit later this year.



Both sides announced on Sunday that Vice-Premier He Lifeng will travel to South Korea for trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on May 12 and 13 in the final round of negotiations before Trump's visit.



According to reports, the talks are likely to focus on trade and tariffs, Artificial Intelligence and technology, Taiwan and US' arms sales to Taipei, Iran and West Asia East security and rare earths and supply chains.



Trump's schedule included a visit to the Temple of Heaven, a complex of imperial temples where emperors would pray for a good harvest. -- PTI