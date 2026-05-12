Trump getting another medical checkup at end of May: WH

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The bruising on Trump's hand is believed to be caused by frequent handshakes

US President Donald Trump is set to undergo a medical and dental checkup later this month, marking his fourth publicly disclosed visit to medical specialists since returning to office. The White House described the appointment as part of his annual physical and routine preventive care.



Trump, who will turn 80 next month and is the oldest person elected US president, is scheduled to visit the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26, according to a brief statement released by the White House on Monday evening.



The president's health has remained under close public scrutiny. Trump previously said he regretted undergoing imaging scans on his heart and abdomen last year because the tests sparked questions about his health.



Trump -- who has often criticised former President Joe Biden over age-related concerns and fitness for office -- recently said he continues to feel remarkably healthy despite his age.



Speaking at an Oval Office event on Monday, Trump said he feels no different than he did decades ago. "I feel literally the same," he said. "I don't know why. It's not because I eat the best foods."



Last week, he also joked about his fitness routine, saying he exercises "like about one minute a day, max."



US presidents have broad discretion over how much medical information they make public. Following Trump's annual physical in April 2025, his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, declared him "fully fit" to serve as commander in chief.



Barbabella also noted that Trump had lost around 20 pounds since a 2020 checkup that found him bordering on obesity.



Months after that examination, Trump underwent another checkup after experiencing what the White House described as "mild swelling" in his lower legs.



Tests conducted by the White House medical unit found that he had chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among older adults in which blood pools in the veins.



At the time, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also addressed bruising visible on the back of Trump's hands, which had at times been concealed with makeup.



Leavitt said the bruising was caused by irritation from frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use. Trump takes aspirin to lower his risk of heart attack and stroke. -- Agencies