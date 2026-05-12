Suvendu, Yogi, BJP biggies in Guwahati for Sarma swearing-in

10:51

The preparations have begun at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 am.



Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.



In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the swearing-in ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, NCP MP Praful Patel says, "...Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the NDA and BJP are making a lot of progress. They are successful in winning the trust of the public of the nation..."