Stock markets drop 700+ pts over austerity measures, war

10:04

Money going going gone

Equity benchmark indices tumbled in early trade on Tuesday amid rising crude oil prices as uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict clouded markets' confidence.



Unabated foreign fund outflows also dragged the markets lower.



The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 700 points to 75,292 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 192 points to 23,623.



From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.



Bharti Airtel and NTPC were the winners.



Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.93 per cent higher at USD 105.2 per barrel. -- PTI