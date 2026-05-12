SP spokesperson booked for remarks against Brahmin community

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Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati was booked on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Brahmins.



The FIR, based on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Ajay Sharma at Kavinagar police station, was registered under Section 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.



In his complaint, Sharma demanded strict action against Bhati, alleging that his comments against the Brahmin community had hurt his sentiments.



In a video that has gone viral, Bhati is heard saying, "Neither is a Brahmin good, nor is a courtesan."



However, after the video sparked outrage, the Samajwadi Party spokesperson offered an apology and said certain parts of his speech were selectively excerpted and used to spread malicious propaganda.



Reacting to Bhati's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the "real character and hateful mindset" of the Samajwadi Party has been exposed once again.



He said the "derogatory and insulting" remarks made by the Samajwadi Party spokesperson against Brahmins were condemnable and reflected the party's mentality.



"The Brahmin community, which has contributed to the nation through knowledge, culture, the Constitution and nation-building, does not deserve such language. Such remarks are extremely unfortunate," Pathak said. -- PTI