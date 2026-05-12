SC collegium recommends 9 lawyers as Calcutta HC judges

23:54

A view of Calcutta high court/File image

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the names of nine advocates for appointment as judges of the Calcutta high court.



According to a statement issued after meetings of the collegium held on May 11 and 12, names of Indranil Roy, Aryak Dutt, Atarup Banerjee, Sandip Kumar De, Partha Pratim Roy, Sudip Deb, Anuj Singh, Arjun Ray Mukherjee and Rishad Medora have been recommended to the Centre for the judgeship.



Apart from the CJI, the three-member Supreme Court collegium currently comprises Justices Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari. -- PTI