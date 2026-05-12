HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

SC collegium recommends 9 lawyers as Calcutta HC judges

Tue, 12 May 2026
Share:
23:54
A view of Calcutta high court/File image
A view of Calcutta high court/File image
The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the names of nine advocates for appointment as judges of the Calcutta high court.

According to a statement issued after meetings of the collegium held on May 11 and 12, names of Indranil Roy, Aryak Dutt, Atarup Banerjee, Sandip Kumar De, Partha Pratim Roy, Sudip Deb, Anuj Singh, Arjun Ray Mukherjee and Rishad Medora have been recommended to the Centre for the judgeship.

Apart from the CJI, the three-member Supreme Court collegium currently comprises Justices Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Monsoon likely over Bay of Bengal, Andaman by weekend
LIVE! Monsoon likely over Bay of Bengal, Andaman by weekend

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam schedule in 7-10 days: NTA chief
NEET-UG 2026 re-exam schedule in 7-10 days: NTA chief

National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Abhishek Singh on Tuesday said the schedule for the re-conduct of the cancelled NEET-UG 2026 examination would be announced within the next seven to ten days, while assuring students that...

NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled over paper leak; CBI to probe
NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled over paper leak; CBI to probe

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam, which was conducted on May 3, following allegations of irregularities. A CBI inquiry has been ordered, and a re-examination will be scheduled.

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Updates: GT crush SRH by 82 runs to go top
IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Updates: GT crush SRH by 82 runs to go top

Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor outlets; DMK mocks move
Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor outlets; DMK mocks move

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets across the state, responding to public demand, particularly from women and political parties.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO