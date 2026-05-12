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Sanatana Dharma divides, must be abolished: Udhayanidhi

Tue, 12 May 2026
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DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday called for the "abolition" of Sanatana Dharma, claiming it divides people, repeating the controversial remarks he made in September 2023.

In his maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK leader also said the opposition "will not permit" any attempt to sideline "Tamil Thai Vazhuthu," the Tamil invocation song.

"Sanatana Dharma, which divides the people, must certainly be abolished," he said in his speech in the House. His similar remarks in 2023 had created a major row, with the leader facing flak and court cases from pro-Hindu outfits over his remarks.

Udhayanidhi was highlighting a specific grievance regarding the recent swearing-in ceremony of the new government, observing that the state anthem was pushed to the third position in the order of events rather than its traditional priority.

"As such an incident, which happened during your government's swearing-in ceremony, was a mistake and you should not permit it to happen again in this Assembly. We will not permit it," said the LoP.

He added that not just in the Assembly, but in any government event or any event held in Tamil Nadu, the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must always be given the primary position.

"I request this government to ensure that this is never compromised. We must be very vigilant in protecting our rights and traditions," said the LoP.

The deviation, he claimed, caused significant anger and shock among the people of the state.

He also reminded the house of the 2023 instance where the ruling government had resisted attempts by the Governor to alter the protocol.

Defining the role of the opposition in the current assembly, the LoP invoked the wisdom of Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder C N Annadurai by describing the opposition as the brakes of a vehicle or the reins of a bull, which are essential for steering the government toward the public interest.

He emphasised that despite sitting on opposite benches, the opposition intends to function as a constructive force rather than a purely adversarial one. He said that, unlike previous terms, the opposition bench today holds a strength nearly equal to that of the ruling party. -- ANI

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