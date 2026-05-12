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PwC asks employees to review all travel plans amid Modi's austerity call

Tue, 12 May 2026
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Leading consultancy PwC in India on Tuesday asked its employees to review all domestic and international travel plans, and undertake travel only when there is a clear business need.

The moves come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal for restraint and responsible consumption as part of a broader call for fiscal prudence and austerity.

"We remain aligned with the spirit of this appeal, while continuing to support clients, businesses and the wider economy with discipline and responsibility," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

PwC in India has about 35,000 employees.

PwC in India said it continues to closely monitor the evolving macro-economic environment and remains focused on ensuring seamless support to clients, while prioritising prudence, flexibility and the wellbeing of its people.

"As part of a prudent and responsible approach, PwC has asked its people to review all domestic and international travel, with travel to be undertaken only where there is a clear business need," it said, adding that this builds on existing guidance and reflects its continued focus on disciplined decision-making.

PwC also said its flexible working framework remains in place, enabling teams to support client requirements effectively while maintaining productivity, collaboration, and personal responsibility.

Against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict that has pushed oil prices higher and adversely impacted global supply chains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for reducing fuel consumption, limiting foreign travel, avoiding destination weddings abroad and deferring gold purchases.

Krishan also added India's medium-to-long-term growth outlook remains resilient, supported by steady fiscal consolidation and structural reforms that continue to strengthen the country's macroeconomic fundamentals despite external uncertainties. -- PTI

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