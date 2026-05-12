PIL in HC seeks tax on high-income agricultural earnings in NCR

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It contends that despite the constitutional framework permitting states to levy tax on agricultural income, no effective steps have been taken in Delhi to regulate or tax such high-income agricultural earnings.



According to the plea, the continued exemption is arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Articles 14, 38 and 265 of the Constitution of India.





The petitioner has claimed that while salaried professionals, traders and other citizens remain within the tax framework, a narrow class of high-income individuals allegedly continues to remain outside the taxation system through agricultural income exemption.



The petition further seeks the invocation of powers under Section 22(1)(a) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, for placing the issue before the competent authority and initiating consideration of appropriate legislative measures. -- ANI

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Delhi high court on Tuesday is seeking directions to the authorities to consider legislative and policy measures for taxation of high-income agricultural earnings in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.The petition, filed argues that the continued blanket exemption granted to agricultural income from taxation has resulted in fiscal inequality and arbitrary classification among taxpayers.