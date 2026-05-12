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Pakistan calls report on Iranian aircraft parked at airbase 'misleading'

Tue, 12 May 2026
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15:32
The Iran peace talks in Pakistan
The Iran peace talks in Pakistan
Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "misleading" a US media report that claimed Islamabad allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfield to potentially shield them from American airstrikes, while playing the role of mediator between the two sides.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the Iranian aircraft currently parked in the country arrived during the ceasefire period following the initial round of US-Iran peace talks and bears "no linkage" to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.

CBS News reported that days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran sent multiple aircraft to the Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi.

"Among the military hardware was an Iranian Air Force RC-130, a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft," the report claimed.

In its statement, the Foreign Office categorically rejected the CBS News report as "misleading and sensationalised."

"Such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace," it said.

"Following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the US arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams and administrative staff associated with the talks process," it said. -- PTI

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