Orange alert for hail, thunderstorm in three Himachal districts

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It also predicted a wet spell in the state till may 17 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 15.



Light rain continued in a few areas of the state over 24 hours since Monday evening.





Saloni received 15.4 mm of rain, followed by Bharmaur 12 mm, Palampur 10.6 mm, Gondla (9.6 mm), Chhatarari (7.5), Keylong, Berthin and Dhaulakuan 7 mm each, Jot 6.8 mm, Kukumseri 6.7 mm and Kasauli 5 mm.





Thunderstorms and lightening were reported in Jot, Bhuntar and Kangra.





Keylong was the coldest at night in the state, recording a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

The Shimla Met office on Tuesday issued an orange warning forhailstorm, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in three districts of Kullu, Mandi and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday.