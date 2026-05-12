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Noida pizza shop owner arrested for spitting on dough

Tue, 12 May 2026
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A pizza shop owner in Noida has been arrested after a purported video circulated online showed him allegedly spitting on pizza dough while preparing food, police said on Tuesday.

The video shared on social media has triggered outrage among local residents. According to police, the incident took place at a pizza shop in Sector 22 under the Sector 24 police station area.

Police here said they received information on Sunday regarding the video in which the shop owner is allegedly seen engaging in the inappropriate conduct while making a pizza.

The accused was identified as Muzammil, around 30 years old and a resident of Gijhor village in Noida, police said.

Following objections raised by local residents, police arrested the accused and later sent him to jail, officials said.

Police said further legal action is underway. PTI

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