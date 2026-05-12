NEET-UG re-exam schedule in 7-10 days: NTA

19:08

Police detain members of the SFI members during a protest against the cancellation of NEET, in New Delhi, on Tuesday./Image: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday said the schedule for the re-conduct of the cancelled NEET-UG 2026 examination would be announced within the next seven to ten days, while assuring students that strict action was being taken against those involved in the alleged paper leak.



Addressing the media in the national capital after the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination over allegations of paper leak and irregularities, Singh said the agency was working with its team to finalise the dates for the fresh examination.



"We will tell you the schedule within the next 7-10 days," Singh said when asked about the timeline for the re-exam.



He also assured candidates that the NTA would not allow irregularities to affect future examinations.



"I am trying to decide this (re-examination date) along with my team. When they told me that you (students) were here and waiting for me, I thought I should come and speak with you. I assure you that action is being taken on every such individual who is attempting to indulge in such acts. We will not let any irregularities take place in any exam," he said.



On being asked whether any insider within the NTA could have been involved in the alleged paper leak, Singh said the agency had urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action against anyone found guilty. -- ANI