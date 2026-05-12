NEET-UG 2026 exam re-test to be held, matter referred to CBI

12:44

Update: Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.



The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.



In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.



"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.



The agency said the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."



The NTA further said the Government of India has decided to hand over the matter to the CBI for a "comprehensive inquiry" into the allegations.



"NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it said.



Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and parents, the agency said the decision was taken to preserve the credibility of the examination system.



"The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the statement read. -- ANI