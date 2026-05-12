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MP man found in hotel with woman of another community; assaulted, paraded

Tue, 12 May 2026
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A man was assaulted, smeared with cow dung and paraded on street allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit after he was found in a hotel with a woman of another community in Bhopal, leading the police to register a case on Tuesday.

In a viral video, a group of men can be seen storming a hotel room and beating up the man after he was allegedly found there with a woman of another community. The group members later paraded the man on a Bhopal street after applying cow dung on his face.

Govindpura police station in-charge Awdhesh Tomar said a case was registered against unidentified persons under BNS section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) after receiving complaints with regard to the incident which took place on May 10.

Further investigation was underway and efforts were on to round-up those involved in the incident," he said.

Terming the matter as extremely serious, the AIMIM demanded that the police register cases against the accused persons under the National Security Act (NSA). -- PTI

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