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Modi welcomes move to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal

Tue, 12 May 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the new BJP government in West Bengal to implement Ayushman Bharat and said the double-engine government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state will implement the Centre's flagship programme under which health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh is provided to each eligible household annually.

"The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I'm very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare.

"At the same time, the double-engine Government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes," Modi said in a post on X.

After chairing his first cabinet meeting, Adhikari said the new BJP government had taken six landmark decisions, including implementation of Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal, aimed at ushering in 'Asol Poriborton' (real change) in the state.

The BJP assumed power for the first time in West Bengal after handing a stunning defeat to the Trinamool Congress.

The saffron party secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, reducing the TMC to 80 seats.

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