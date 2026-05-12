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Man linked to NEET paper leak detained in Maha's Nashik

Tue, 12 May 2026
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The Nashik police on Tuesday detained a man in connection with the NEET paper leak, an official said in Nashik.

"A request from the Rajasthan police was received this morning for taking an individual into custody in connection with the NEET examination paper leak issue. Accordingly, Nashik police Crime Branch Unit 2 has nabbed a person," said deputy commissioner of police Kirankumar Chauhan.

A team of the Rajasthan police would arrive in the city to take his custody, he added.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities". -- PTI

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