Kuwait accuses Iran of sending armed Revolutionary Guards to attack an island

16:38

Kuwait on Tuesday accused Iran of sending an armed team from its Revolutionary Guard to attack an island in the Gulf nation.



Iran did not immediately respond to the allegation from Kuwait, which has faced repeated attacks from Tehran during the conflict.



Kuwait said six armed Guard members attempted to infiltrate Bubiyan Island, located in the northwestern corner of the Persian Gulf near Iraq and Iran. Authorities alleged the group was planning to carry out "hostile acts."



According to Kuwait, four of the men were detained while two managed to escape. The country also said one of its security personnel was wounded in the incident. -- Agencies