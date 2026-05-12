Keralam CM deadlock: Sudhakaran heads to Delhi for talks

02:27

Speaking to reporters before his departure, the senior leader remained tight-lipped regarding the ongoing chief ministerial deliberations.





When pressed for details on the potential outcome of the high-stakes meetings, Sudhakaran briefly remarked that he would return 'happy and smiling', while declining to offer further comment on the leadership race for the CM position.

Other senior leaders also offered brief perspectives on the deliberations.





While V M Sudheeran mentioned that the central leadership will be briefed on the prevailing political climate in the state, M M Hassan confirmed his presence in Delhi specifically for the crucial AICC session.

The United Democratic Front, led by Congress, secured 102 seats out of 140 seat Keralam assembly in the recently concluded elections.





Despite achieving such a decisive majority, the UDF has yet to name its candidate for chief minister in the state, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Chennithala said Congress follows a democratic consultation process, unlike the BJP, where, according to him, decisions are centralised.





"The Indian National Congress is a democratic party, not an authoritarian one," he had said. -- ANI

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran left for Delhi for high-level discussions with the party leadership amid intensifying suspense over the selection of the Keralam chief minister.Alongside K Sudhakaran, a delegation of senior Congress leaders is also visiting the national capital for a high-profile All India Congress Committee meeting aimed at resolving the Keralam chief ministerial deadlock.Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Congress leader K Muraleedharan stated that a final decision regarding the state's leadership will be announced within the next 48 hours."I think within 48 hours, the decision will come. Congress is a democratic party, so they will apply all democratic methods -- discuss with MLAs, coalition partners, and tomorrow they will discuss with former PCC Presidents...a new generation is coming up for the CM position, so automatically there will be disputes, discussions, its natural..." Muraleedharan told reporters."..According to General Secretary, AICC, Deepa Das Munshi's message, I'll be going to Delhi...the leadership wanted us to brief them about the situation in Keralam..." Sudheeran told reporters."Our secretary informed me that we should go to Delhi so I am going to Delhi," Hassan told reporters.Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA-elect from Kazhakootam, V Muraleedharan, criticised the Congress over the delay in government formation in Keralam, alleging that the party was more focused on power than public welfare.Speaking to, Muraleedharan said that despite receiving a massive mandate, the Congress had failed to arrive at a unanimous decision on leadership, which, according to him, reflected the party's disregard for the people of the state.Muraleedharan further alleged that both the national and state leadership of the Congress had disrespected the people of Keralam by creating uncertainty over government formation."It shows the Congress does not care for the people of the state. Even after getting a massive mandate, the Congress couldn't come up with a name unanimously. It shows Congressmen are after power and not for the people. Congress leadership at the national and state-level do not care for the people of Keralam. It is a massive disrespect for the people of the state. Congress should apologise to the people of Keralam for creating such a situation. They will not be able to make decisions on many things. I am sure that this govt will not take more than a year for people to come out against them," said Muraleedharan.Following the delay, Prime Minister Modi targeted the Congress for the delay in naming a Chief Minister in Keralam, alleging that Congress governments remain preoccupied with internal disputes and power struggles instead of governance.However, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala defended the delay and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forgetting that the BJP itself allegedly took 50 days to announce a chief minister in Delhi.