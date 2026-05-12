HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jewellery stocks lose sheen; drop for 2nd day

Tue, 12 May 2026
Share:
20:23
image
Jewellery stocks declined for the second day on Tuesday, with Thangamayil Jewellery tumbling over 8 per cent, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for postponing the purchase of gold for one year to save foreign exchange amid the West Asia crisis.

Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery plummeted 8.32 percent, Senco Gold plunged 6.39 percent, PC Jeweller 6.19 percent, Kalyan Jewellers 6.10 percent, Sky Gold And Diamonds 5.94 percent, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 5.89 percent and Titan Company declined 3.60 percent on the BSE.

Jewellery stocks had faced massive selling pressure on Monday also, with Kalyan Jewellers tumbling over 9 percent.

Amid a widespread sell-off, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,456.04 points, or 1.92 percent, to settle at 74,559.24. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 436.30 points, or 1.83 percent, to end at 23,379.55.

Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to conserve foreign exchange amid the West Asia crisis.

"Sectorally, the damage remained widespread. Consumer durables, jewellery, and travel-linked counters witnessed heavy selling pressure as markets began pricing in weaker discretionary spending and tighter household budgets in the coming quarters," Hariprasad K, research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump in Beijing tomorrow for talks with Xi on Iran war
LIVE! Trump in Beijing tomorrow for talks with Xi on Iran war

Nashik Police Detain Man In NEET Paper Leak Case
Nashik Police Detain Man In NEET Paper Leak Case

Nashik Police have detained a man in connection with the NEET paper leak following a request from Rajasthan Police. The National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET (UG) 2024 exam and the CBI has been asked to investigate.

Fuel price hike on cards? Puri says OMCs are losing Rs 1000 cr/d
Fuel price hike on cards? Puri says OMCs are losing Rs 1000 cr/d

India possesses two months of fuel stockpiles and faces no supply concerns despite global energy disruptions, according to Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. However, state-run fuel retailers are incurring losses of up to Rs 1 lakh crore...

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Updates: Cummins removes Sindhu, GT 3 down
IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Updates: Cummins removes Sindhu, GT 3 down

West Asia Crisis To Hit India's Growth Hard
West Asia Crisis To Hit India's Growth Hard

A prolonged supply shock can transmit to lower incomes, and dampen confidence and sentiment, warns Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head-research and outreach, ICRA.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO