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Israel deployed Iron Dome batteries, personnel to UAE during war on Iran

Tue, 12 May 2026
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The United States ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, has said that Israel deployed Iron Dome missile defence batteries and troops to the United Arab Emirates to help protect the Gulf nation from Iranian strikes.

Waltz first made the remarks on Monday, telling Israel Hayom that "the UAE made use of the Iron Dome provided by Israel."

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee later confirmed the comments during an event on Tuesday.

"I'd like to say a word of appreciation for the United Arab Emirates, the first Abraham Accords member," Huckabee said at the Tel Aviv Conference. "Just look at the benefits. Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them."

The remarks highlight the deepening defence ties between Israel and the UAE. -- Agencies

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