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Investors become poorer by Rs 16.77 lakh cr in four sessions

Tue, 12 May 2026
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Investors' wealth slumped by a whopping Rs 16.77 lakh crore in the last four trading sessions as jittery markets nursed deep losses amid elevated crude oil prices and fears of a prolonged geopolitical crisis.

Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows and the rupee hitting record lows kept investors risk-averse, fuelling selling across financial markets.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,456.04 points, or 1.92 per cent, to settle at 74,559.24.

In the last four trading sessions, the BSE gauge has tumbled 3,399.28 points, or 4.36 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 16.77 lakh crore to Rs 4,56,02,981.70 crore (USD 4.77 trillion) in four days.

Indian equity markets extended their decline as mounting pressures from the global macro backdrop and domestic factors weighed heavily on investor sentiment, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

"Stalled US-Iran negotiations, continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz driving a fresh surge in energy prices, rupee slipping to record lows, persistent FII outflows, and broad-based weakness across sectors, including IT and realty, collectively triggered a decisive sell-off through the session," Ponmudi said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 3 per cent higher at USD 107.4 per barrel. -- PTI

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