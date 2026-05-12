India Maintains 60-day Crude Stock; No Fuel Rationing Planned: Oil Secy

08:44

Despite disruptions in energy supplies, India has maintained adequate reserves, including 60 days' worth of crude oil and petroleum products and 45 days' supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), said Neeraj Mittal, secretary at the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, on Monday.



India has increased energy purchases from existing suppliers, while also procuring from other countries to ensure fuel availability, Mittal said at the Confederation of Indian Industry's annual business summit.



The official said the government does not plan to introduce fuel rationing in the country despite energy prices soaring in the global market. India has maintained stable prices of petrol and diesel in the country, said Mittal.



India, Mittal said, has managed to secure the highest number of energy ships out of the Strait of Hormuz over the last 67 days, demonstrating the country's efficient diplomacy in such trying times.



-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard