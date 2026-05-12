Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for 2nd term

11:56





The swearing-in ceremony marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state.



Sarma's mother Mrinalini Devi, wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma and daughter Sukanya Sarma were also present on the occasion.

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive term at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara. Sarma greets PM Narendra Modi after taking oath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.