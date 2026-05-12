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High alert in Rudraprayag as storms threaten Kedarnath Yatra route

Tue, 12 May 2026
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The meteorological department on Tuesday issued a widespread weather alert for several districts in Uttarakhand, prompting the Rudraprayag administration to shift into high gear to ensure the safety of thousands of pilgrims currently undertaking the Kedarnath Yatra.

Atmospheric conditions in the hill state have turned volatile, with the weather department predicting a combination of strong winds, frequent lightning strikes, and intense thunderstorms.

The regions expected to be most affected include Almora, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh.

According to the weather department, areas including Berinag, Chopta, Ukhimath, Gopeshwar, Thalisain, Kedarnath, Kotdwar, Munsyari, Didihat, and Ranikhet, along with nearby regions, are likely to witness lightning strikes and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

With the number of devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham steadily increasing, the Rudraprayag district administration has refused to take any chances. Following the alert, "high alert" mode has been activated across all administrative tiers.

All officials and concerned departments have been placed on alert mode. Extensive safety arrangements are now in place along the yatra route, within transit camps, and throughout the temple complex, according to the Rudraprayag district administration. -- ANI

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