HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dialogue window with Pak must stay open: Hosabale

Tue, 12 May 2026
Share:
21:13
Top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale/File image
Top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale/File image
People-to-people contact is key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan and there should always be a window for dialogue, top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Tuesday.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Hosabale said Pakistan's military and political leadership have lost India's confidence and it is time for civil society to lead the way.

"The security and self-respect of a country have to be protected and the government of the day should take care of it. But at the same time, we need not close the doors. We should always be ready to engage them in a dialogue," he said.

The RSS general secretary termed people-to-people contact the key in breaking the deadlock between the two countries and said that it "should be tried more and more now".

While the government has been silent on track-two diplomacy, several intellectuals, including opposition leaders, have long advocated civil society engagement.

"This is the one hope I think, because I believe strongly that ultimately the civil society relations (will work). Because we have a cultural relation and we have been one nation," Hosabale said.

"So, that has to be emphasised," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dialogue window with Pak must stay open: Hosabale
LIVE! Dialogue window with Pak must stay open: Hosabale

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam schedule in 7-10 days: NTA chief
NEET-UG 2026 re-exam schedule in 7-10 days: NTA chief

National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Abhishek Singh on Tuesday said the schedule for the re-conduct of the cancelled NEET-UG 2026 examination would be announced within the next seven to ten days, while assuring students that...

NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled over paper leak; CBI to probe
NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled over paper leak; CBI to probe

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam, which was conducted on May 3, following allegations of irregularities. A CBI inquiry has been ordered, and a re-examination will be scheduled.

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Updates: Head departs for a duck, dream start for GT
IPL 2026: GT vs SRH Updates: Head departs for a duck, dream start for GT

Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor outlets; DMK mocks move
Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor outlets; DMK mocks move

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets across the state, responding to public demand, particularly from women and political parties.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO