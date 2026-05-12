CM and I studied at same college: Udhayanidhi tells House

11:19

Speaking in the TN Assembly, Leader of Opposition & DMK leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "Yesterday, the CM received wishes from our leader and many other leaders. This political civility should continue in this House also. Even if we sit in different rows as ruling government and opposition, we all should work together for development of Tamil Nadu."



"The Opposition parties have expressed concerns after the Tamil Nadu state song was played after Vande Mataram. But at the West Bengal CM oath-taking ceremony, Vande Mataram was not played. But here it was played. You all know who is the Governor there. The government should not allow this to happen again. Our Tamil Nadu state song should never pushed to the second spot."



"The CM and I studied at same college. We would like to share our experience and knowledge. The CM should also accept our suggestions."