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Ceasefire on life support: Trump on Iran war

Tue, 12 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) discarded Iran's peace proposal plan, and said that the ceasefire stands on "life support".

He made the remarks from the Oval Office while interacting with the media during a maternal healthcare event.

Trump said that Iran is the weakest it has been and called Tehran's proposal "a piece of garbage" and unacceptable.

He said, "After reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn't even finish reading it. They (Iran) are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support."

Reiterating his claims that Iran has been defeated militarily, Trump said that whatever little Iran had built up in the period of ceasefire, the US would "knock that out in about a day".

He restated to the media that Iran, being "very dangerous", cannot have a nuclear weapon.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They're very dangerous. They're very volatile," Trump said.

The US President also praised the blockade, calling it a part of military genius and said that Washington is stocked up with great ammunition, better stuff than what it had two months ago, when it first did the attack.

He called American actions a "service" to the world and slammed past presidencies for not acting sooner.

"We're doing this service to the world. And this has gone on for 47 years. Other presidents and leaders of other countries that have the power should have done it, but they didn't do it," he said.

Trump added that the Iranian leadership has been killed at several levels and termed the proposal shared by them "stupid".

"Frankly, their leaders have been killed at the first level, second level, and half at the third level; and then they come back and they want to negotiate, and they give us a stupid proposal. Nobody would take it, although Obama would have taken it, Biden would have taken it," he said.

He claimed that the Iranians had asked the US to take out the nuclear dust due to the site being "obliterated".

"Iran told me very strongly, because they intend to give us the nuclear dust, as I call it. They told me, you're getting it, but you're going to have to take it out, because the site was so obliterated that there's only one or two countries in the world that could get it. It's so deep and got hit so hard that there's no way they have the equipment to move it. You (US) and China are the only two countries in the world that could take it out. So we talked about it, and they (Iran) said, you'll have to take it out because we don't have the capability of doing it," Trump claimed.

Meanwhile, Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, on Tuesday said that there is no alternative but to accept the 14-point proposal.

He called any other approach inconclusive and a failure, stressing that the delay would result in American taxpayers bearing the brunt.

"There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another. The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it," he said.

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