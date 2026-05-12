HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BofA Securities India Settles Alleged Insider-Trading Matter

Tue, 12 May 2026
Share:
08:46
image
BofA Securities India has settled a case related to alleged insider trading and violations of merchant banking regulations with the Securities and Exchange Board of India by paying Rs 58.5 lakh.

Sebi had issued a show-cause notice to the firm in May 2025, alleging that, in its capacity as a merchant banker, it failed to maintain a structured digital database (SDD) as mandated under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations. 

An SDD is a key mechanism used to track individuals who have access to unpublished price-sensitive information.

BofA Securities filed a settlement application in July 2025, without admitting or denying the findings and conclusions of the regulator.

Sebi's high-powered advisory committee met in February 2026 and recommended the settlement amount, which was subsequently approved by the regulator's panel of whole-time members in April 2026.

Following the payment, Sebi has disposed of the proceedings.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump weighs renewed military action against Iran
LIVE! Trump weighs renewed military action against Iran

Avoid destination weddings, prefer online classes: Modi
Avoid destination weddings, prefer online classes: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to adopt austerity measures, including avoiding destination weddings abroad and reducing edible oil consumption, to mitigate the impact of the West Asia crisis on India's economy.

US, Israel behind what's happening to India: Iran
US, Israel behind what's happening to India: Iran

A top Iranian official has blamed the US and Israel for the disruption of global supply chains due to the West Asia conflict, stating that Tehran is not happy about the consequences faced by countries like India.

BJP's Assam Sweep Redrew Political Map
BJP's Assam Sweep Redrew Political Map

The 2026 election appears to have reinforced a new political formula in Assam: Strong organisation, continuous grassroots engagement, effective alliance management and welfare-based voter outreach.

Bengal CEO appointed chief secretary of Suvendu govt
Bengal CEO appointed chief secretary of Suvendu govt

West Bengal's appointment of Manoj Agarwal, the former Chief Electoral Officer, as the new Chief Secretary has ignited a political firestorm, raising concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the state's electoral processes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO