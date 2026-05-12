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Bengal ex-minister Sujit Bose sent to ED custody in municipal scam

Tue, 12 May 2026
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Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose/Courtesy X
Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose/Courtesy X
Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose was on Tuesday sent to 10-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by the Bankshall court in Kolkata in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam, a day after his arrest by the central agency.

The order was passed by the city sessions court after the ED produced Bose and sought custodial interrogation for further investigation into alleged irregularities in municipal job appointments.

Bose was arrested by the ED late Monday night in connection with allegations of large-scale irregularities in municipal recruitment processes in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, reacting to the court's decision, Bose's son Samudra Bose said the family would move forward through legal channels and expressed faith in the judiciary.

"There is no need for me to add anything further on this matter. As you are all aware, his name does not appear in the list of predicate offences. ED has submitted its statement to the court. Since this is a sub judice matter, I cannot comment any further on it. We have always cooperated with the investigation, and he went there yesterday to cooperate with the inquiry. We will take the legal course. We live in a democratic country. We place our complete faith in the judiciary. I have not yet received a copy of the court order; it would not be appropriate for me to make any comments," he told the reporters.

The case pertains to suspected manipulation in appointments to municipal bodies, where investigators have alleged that recruitment norms were bypassed in exchange for illegal benefits.

Following his arrest, Bose was taken to Bidhan Nagar Hospital on Tuesday morning for a mandatory medical examination before being produced in court. -- ANI

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