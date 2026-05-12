Battling depression, Mumbai doctor hangs himself in hostel room

23:47

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A 26-year-old resident doctor of the Maharashtra government-run JJ Hospital, who was battling depression, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in central Mumbai on Tuesday, a police official said.



According to the official, the deceased, identified as Abhaysinh More, had been suffering from mental stress and depression for the past few months and was under treatment.



Originally hailing from Dasemgaon village under Vashi taluka of Dharashiv district in central Maharashtra, the physician was working in the radiology department and joined the prestigious state-run hospital in February, he said.



On Tuesday morning, More did not report for work in his department. Suspecting something was amiss, his colleagues went to the hostel in the afternoon and found him hanging in his room, according to the official.



The body was sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation was underway, he added. -- PTI