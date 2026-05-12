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Assam has transformed over the last ten years: Fadnavis

Tue, 12 May 2026
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On the Swearing-in Ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "For the third time, Bharatiya Janata Party government is being formed in Assam. I bow down to the people of Assam for the immense faith they have reposed in Prime Minister Modi and our popular Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am confident that, just as Assam has transformed over the last ten years under the Prime Minister's leadership, these coming five years will witness even greater development for the state; furthermore, I firmly believe that Assam will play a pivotal role in the overall progress of the nation."

On PM Narendra Modi's 'seven appeals' to counter the impact of West Asia crisis, he says, "The Prime Minister's appeal is an appeal made in the national interest, and it requires a collective effort from all of us. I acknowledge that a complete transformation cannot be achieved in a single day; however, if everyone contributes even a little effort, change is certainly possible..."

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