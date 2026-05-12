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AIADMK's Shanmugam faction announces support to TVK

Tue, 12 May 2026
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AIADMK faction led by MLAs Velumani-Shanmugam extends support to ruling TVK. CV Shanmugam says, "Edappadi K Palaniswami had proposed that he would become Chief Minister with the support of the DMK; however, the majority of the legislators did not accept this proposal. Consequently, the AIADMK is not in an alliance with any party, and a new alliance must be formed. Therefore, accepting the verdict of the people, the AIADMK legislative party has decided to extend its support to the TVK government. SP Velumani and G. Hari have been elected as the Leader and Deputy Leader of the legislative party, respectively... We will remain united."

S.P. Velumani said, "We have no intention of splitting the AIADMK. We are concerned about the AIADMK."

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