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AIADMK to vote against confidence motion tomorrow

Tue, 12 May 2026
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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami/File image
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami/File image
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has decided to vote against the confidence motion scheduled for May 13, senior party leader Agri S S Krishnamurthy said here on Tuesday.

He also warned that potential cross-voting will face legal consequences.

Addressing a press conference, Krishnamurthy along with O S Manian and other MLAs from the faction supporting Edappadi K Palaniswami, stated that the decision was taken by the party's General Secretary.

"The General Secretary has decided that AIADMK will vote against the confidence motion tomorrow," Krishnamurthy said, adding that all party MLAs have been formally instructed to follow the directive.

Responding to queries regarding potential cross-voting or any "drama" aimed at securing support for the motion, the leader issued a stern warning of legal consequences.

"Legal action will be taken," he said, specifically noting that proceedings would be initiated under the anti-defection law if necessary.

Meanwhile, Manian dismissed claims of a split within the party, asserting that the AIADMK remains united under Palaniswami's leadership.

He noted that 47 MLAs have already submitted a signed document to the Speaker affirming Palaniswami as the Leader of the Legislative Party. -- PTI

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