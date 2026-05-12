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4 Ministers To Be Sworn In With Himanta Sarma In Assam

Tue, 12 May 2026
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Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that only four ministers will be inducted in his new council of ministers when he takes the oath as chief minister for a second consecutive term on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sarma said the four legislators who will be sworn in as ministers alongside him are Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog.

Sarma also announced that MLA Ranjit Dass will be the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the post of speaker of the Assam assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the College of Veterinary Science playground in Khanapara on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders. 

-- SABIR NISHAT

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