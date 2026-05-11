Will overcome West Asia crisis like Covid: Modi

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The conflict between US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other started on February 28.





US and Iran have been observing a 'shaky' ceasefire since March 7. The conflict has caused disruptions in global energy supply chains.

Noting that the world has been continuously passing through unstable circumstances over the past few years and the circumstances created by the West Asia conflict is one of the major crises of the decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday again urged citizens to reduce spending on products that come from abroad and follow 'vocal for local' mantra.Speaking at an event in Vadodara, Modi said the prices of imported goods are soaring and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted in view of the West Asia conflict.The prime minister said the circumstances created by the West Asia conflict are one of the major crises of this decade and just as the country overcame the challenge of COVID, it will get through this crisis as well.Noting that India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange to import many products from abroad, Modi said citizens must reduce the use of products that come from abroad and avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods."Over the past few years, the world has been continuously passing through unstable circumstances. First, the crisis of COVID, then global economic challenges, and now the rising tensions in West Asia. The impact of all these situations is continuously falling on the entire world, and India is not untouched by it either," he said."If the COVID pandemic was the biggest crisis of this century, then the circumstances created by the war in West Asia are one of the major crises of this decade. When we together overcame the challenge of COVID, we will surely get through this crisis as well. The government is also continuously making efforts to ensure that its impact on the people of the country is minimal," he added.Modi said in earlier decades too, whenever the nation went through a major crisis, the government made an appeal and citizens always fulfilled their duty with sincerity."Even in the earlier decades, whenever the country has gone through war or any other major crisis, every citizen has fulfilled their responsibility in the same way in response to the government's appeal. Today, too, there is a need for all of us to come together and fulfil our responsibility to reduce the burden on the country's resources. India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange to import many products from abroad," he said."At the same time, the prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted. Just as every drop fills a pot, every small and big effort matters. We must reduce the use of products that come from abroad and avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods in our daily lives, and also avoid such personal activities that involve spending foreign exchange," he added.Modi had made similar appeal in his speech in Telangana on Sunday.He also said that the results from West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry have created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the entire country.He said results of the local body and Panchayat elections in Gujarat have also been magnificent."The results from West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry have created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the entire country; furthermore, all of you, working together, have also created history. The results of the local body and Panchayat elections in Gujarat have also been magnificent, and these too are being discussed throughout the nation," he said.Modi said the people of Gujarat have always prioritised political stability."This reflects the political foresight of the people here. They understand the significance of political stability, and wherever political stability prevails, the pace of economic growth accelerates. Gujarat grasped this fundamental truth a long time ago. Today, the results of that understanding are evident in Gujarat's growth, as well as in the electoral outcomes that have followed, one after another," he said."Coming amongst you and participating in your programs is always a deeply gratifying experience for me--it truly feels as though I have returned home," he added.Earlier in the day, Modi participated in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage.Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marks 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Temple.As part of the celebrations, the prime minister participated in a series of auspicious religious and cultural events.He participated in the Vishesh Maha Puja, followed by the Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies, marking the consecration rituals and hoisting of the temple flag. --