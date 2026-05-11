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'Vijay was my classmate in third standard in Loyola School'

Mon, 11 May 2026
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Author Manu Joseph shares this on X: "In his first speech as Tamil Nadu chief minister, Vijay said that he grew up in poverty, and that he even knows what hunger is. It's bullshit because he was my classmate in the third standard in Loyola School.

"His father was a filmmaker who set up his son for a career in films.

"It is possible that like most filmmakers his father may have had periods of financial strife but that's not the same as Tamil-grade poverty. A lot of affluent boys confuse being broke with poverty. Two very different things."

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