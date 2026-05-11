HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed

Mon, 11 May 2026
Share:
15:29
image
The Centre on Monday announced that the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act will come into force across the country from July 1, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The new Act will have a fresh framework that promises 125 days of statutory wage employment to rural households, it said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Rural Development described it as a "historic transition" in India's rural development architecture, aligned with the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047". 

The Act seeks to usher in a "future-ready and productivity-oriented rural transformation" while strengthening livelihood security, rural incomes and village-level infrastructure development, it said.

According to notifications issued by the ministry, the VB-G RAM G Act will come into force in all states and Union Territories on July 1, and the MGNREGA will stand repealed from the same date.

The ministry statement assured that the transition from MGNREGA to the new framework would be seamless, without disruption to workers.

"Ongoing works under MGNREGA as on June 30 shall be saved and carried over to the new framework seamlessly," the notification said.

The existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards will remain valid until the new "Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards" are issued, it said, adding that workers without job cards can continue to register at the gram panchayat level.

Workers will not be denied employment due to pending e-KYC, the ministry said.

Draft rules related to wage payments, grievance redressal, allocation norms, administrative expenditure and transitional provisions are being prepared in consultation with states and Union Territories and will soon be published for public consultation, it added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed
LIVE! VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed

'Vijay Hasn't Displaced Dravidian Frame'
'Vijay Hasn't Displaced Dravidian Frame'

'Vijay did not defeat Dravidian politics from outside. He entered the Dravidian field and claimed ownership of it.'His argument was not that the room should be destroyed. It was that the present occupants no longer deserved to remain in...

AIADMK on brink of split? Some MLAs want EPS to step down
AIADMK on brink of split? Some MLAs want EPS to step down

The AIADMK is experiencing internal conflict following a disappointing election outcome, with MLAs disagreeing on whether to support the ruling TVK in Tamil Nadu and some calling for party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami to resign.

Bengal govt approves land transfer to BSF for border fencing
Bengal govt approves land transfer to BSF for border fencing

The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has approved the transfer of land to the BSF for border fencing and the immediate implementation of the Census exercise. The cabinet also decided to induct Bengal into...

Gulf War Crisis: Why India Will Take A Huge Hit
Gulf War Crisis: Why India Will Take A Huge Hit

This is the time for India to plan forward fully, with the goal of Atmanirbharata, and energy security. The Persian Gulf is no longer a reliable source, points out Rajeev Srinivasan.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO