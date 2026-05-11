VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, MGNREGA to be repealed

15:29

The Centre on Monday announced that the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act will come into force across the country from July 1, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.



The new Act will have a fresh framework that promises 125 days of statutory wage employment to rural households, it said.



In a statement, the Ministry of Rural Development described it as a "historic transition" in India's rural development architecture, aligned with the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047".



The Act seeks to usher in a "future-ready and productivity-oriented rural transformation" while strengthening livelihood security, rural incomes and village-level infrastructure development, it said.



According to notifications issued by the ministry, the VB-G RAM G Act will come into force in all states and Union Territories on July 1, and the MGNREGA will stand repealed from the same date.



The ministry statement assured that the transition from MGNREGA to the new framework would be seamless, without disruption to workers.



"Ongoing works under MGNREGA as on June 30 shall be saved and carried over to the new framework seamlessly," the notification said.



The existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards will remain valid until the new "Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards" are issued, it said, adding that workers without job cards can continue to register at the gram panchayat level.



Workers will not be denied employment due to pending e-KYC, the ministry said.



Draft rules related to wage payments, grievance redressal, allocation norms, administrative expenditure and transitional provisions are being prepared in consultation with states and Union Territories and will soon be published for public consultation, it added.