HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US diplomat discusses 'regional situation' with Pak dy PM

Mon, 11 May 2026
Share:
18:40
image
United States Charge d'Affaires Natalie A Baker on Monday held discussions with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, focussing on the 'regional situation' and bilateral ties.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), Baker called on Dar to 'discuss the evolving regional situation and the broader Pakistan-US bilateral relationship'.

Dar highlighted Pakistan's role in facilitating communication between the US and Iran, and expressed hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts would contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond, the FO said.

The meeting took place a day after Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in the West Asia conflict, confirmed receiving from Iran the response to a US peace proposal.

But US President Donald Trump is learnt to have rejected Iran's response to the peace proposal as 'unacceptable'.

During Monday's meeting, Dar also appreciated the ongoing US assistance in the repatriation of Pakistani and Iranian seafarers through Singapore, the FO said.

The ongoing West Asia conflict, triggered by the US and Israel's joint strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, has remained under a ceasefire since April 8.

Islamabad hosted one round of direct talks between Iran and the US on April 11, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear enrichment programme remain key sticking points in the negotiations.

The conflict has disrupted shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global transit route for oil and gas, while Iran's enriched Uranium stockpile has remained a concern for Western powers for several years now.

On April 21, Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire beyond its two-week deadline to allow more time for negotiations with Tehran.

The latest developments come at a time when the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have reported drone incursions into their airspace, while a drone strike caused a minor fire aboard a commercial vessel near Qatar's coast. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai from May 15
LIVE! BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai from May 15

SC allows fresh pleas over Bengal vote deletions
SC allows fresh pleas over Bengal vote deletions

The Supreme Court has allowed former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others to file fresh applications regarding their claim that victory margins in 31 constituencies in the recent assembly polls were less than the...

'We Need Petrol More Than Gold Right Now'
'We Need Petrol More Than Gold Right Now'

'What exactly is on the prime minister's mind, we do not know. But it feels like the government wants the country to be prepared for unseen challenges ahead.'

Vijay meets Stalin ahead of crucial floor test
Vijay meets Stalin ahead of crucial floor test

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met with his predecessor, DMK President MK Stalin, at his residence in Alwarpet, Chennai, ahead of a crucial floor test for the government. The meeting, described as a courtesy call, occurred...

Trans Tamil immigrant wins Scotland poll, sparks debate
Trans Tamil immigrant wins Scotland poll, sparks debate

An Indian doctoral student from Tamil Nadu, Q Manivannan, has sparked a debate on immigration and representation in UK politics after winning a local election in Scotland. Manivannan's victory has drawn criticism from anti-immigration...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO