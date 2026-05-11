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TN Minister Keerthana misses taking oath because...

Mon, 11 May 2026
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TN ministers N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Dr KG Arunraj, and KA Sengottaiyan take oath
TN ministers N. Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Dr KG Arunraj, and KA Sengottaiyan take oath
Tamil Nadu Minister S Keerthana could not take oath of office as MLA in the State Assembly on Monday as she did not present her Certificate of Election, a prerequisite for taking oath, an official said.

When the Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan invited Keerthana, announcing her name in the microphone, to take oath, she walked to the podium, which was right in front of the chair of the chief minister from one side. Also, MLAs who take oath would face the chair of the pro tem speaker.

While Keerthana neared the podium, Srinivasan raised his hand and asked her the certificate, which could be seen in the live coverage of the Assembly proceedings.

However, she could not produce the certificate and what she replied to Srinivasan was not known.

Asked what transpired, an official told PTI: "It seems she did not have her certificate of election with her readily. Since she could not submit the certificate, the senior official politely declined to allow her to take oath. She may take oath whenever she submits her certificate of election."

The official said that MLAs were told to bring their certificates without fail and the government made this clear even in a press note.

All MLAs, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, first submitted their certificates and were then asked by the officials to take the oath as per the Constitution.

Keerthana was the last minister -- ninth as per ranking in the Cabinet-- to be invited to take oath.

She was elected from the Sivakasi assembly constituency and she defeated Ashokan G of the Congress party. She won by a margin of 11,670 votes. Former Minister and AIADMK heavyweight KT Rajenthrabhalaji was pushed to third place.

TN Assembly's current member strength is 233. Vijay won from Perambur and Tiruchi East and he has resigned from the Tiruchi East constituency. PTI

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