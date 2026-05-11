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Team Vijay to take oath today

Mon, 11 May 2026
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Newly elected MLAs of the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will take the oath of office on Monday, a day after TVK chief C Joseph Vijay was sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

This will be the first time for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay who piloted his TVK to securing 108 seats in the April 23 election to assume his chair in the House.

TVK legislator from Sholavandan M V Karuppaiah who was appointed as Pro-Tem Speaker on Sunday, will administer the oath to the members.

The members began to arrive at the Assembly house for the oath taking scheduled for 9.30 am with their election victory certificates. PTI

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