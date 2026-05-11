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TCS forced conversion case: Nida Khan sent to jail

Mon, 11 May 2026
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A Nashik court on Monday remanded TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case accused Nida Khan in judicial custody till May 24.

Khan was produced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi after her police remand ended during the day. She was arrested on May 7 from Chhatrapati Sambhajninagar after being on the run since the case came to the fore following complaints from staffers of the IT major's Nashik unit.

Khan, who is pregnant, was sent to judicial custody as the police did not seek her remand during the hearing. She is lodged in Nashik Road central jail.

Besides Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the complainant is a Scheduled Caste individual and Khan tried to forcibly convert her despite knowing the fact.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is investigating nine FIRs in the matter. One case was registered at Deolali Camp police station and eight with Mumbai Naka police station.

The complainants have alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion to Islam, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment, as per police.

After her name figured in a First Information Report registered at Deolali Camp police station, Khan (27) had moved the sessions court last month seeking anticipatory bail, pleading innocence and citing her three months pregnancy. Rejecting the plea on May 2, the court had said there seemed to be a "systematic plan" of brainwashing the victim. PTI

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